In this article

Listing Decision LD131-2021 decoded | Circular

SEHK, 30-Jul-2021

From a circular dated 10-Sep-2020 we know that listco A is Liaoning Port (2880), Target Company = Yingkou Port (600317.SH), X = Liaoning Port Group, Y = China Merchants Group and the Provincial Government is Liaoning. Why not just name them?

