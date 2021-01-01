In this article
Censure/criticism of Winshine (0209) and various directors
SEHK, 12-Jul-2021
For various undisclosed tranasctions, including a loan to a company owned by the then-CEO. He and another ex-ED failed to cooperate with the SEHK investigation.
Organisations
People
- Lai, Ming Wai (1959) 黎明偉
- Lau, Johnson Shun Pong 劉信邦
- Li, Fang (1954) 李方
- Lin, Shaopeng 林少鵬
- Wei, Guo 衛國
- Xing, Wei (1964) 邢偉
Topics
