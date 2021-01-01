In this article
Censure/criticism of China Fortune Investments (8116) and 9 directors
SEHK, 7-Jul-2021
For internal control failures relating to an acquired PRC P2P business, the directors and senior management of which defrauded it and the company before and after the acquisition, amongst other things.
Organisations
People
- Chang, Jun (1967) 常峻
- Cheng, Chun Tak 鄭俊德
- Ching, Wai Han 程慧嫻
- Frostick, Stephen William
- Huang, Shenglan 黃勝藍
- Lee, Joshua Chi Hwa 李智華
- Li, Ka Ki (1987) 李嘉琪
- Liu, Yunming 劉雲明
- Xu, Jingan 徐景安
