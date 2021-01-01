In this article

Censure/criticism of China Fortune Investments (8116) and 9 directors

SEHK, 7-Jul-2021

For internal control failures relating to an acquired PRC P2P business, the directors and senior management of which defrauded it and the company before and after the acquisition, amongst other things.

