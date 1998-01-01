In this article
HK's cash for IPOs bribery trial enters the final stages
Asian Corporate Governance Association, 21-Sep-2021
Kudos to ACGA's Vivian Yau for sitting through 6 weeks of evidence and providing this detailed account.
Organisations
- Anchorstone Holdings Limited 基石控股有限公司
- CBK Holdings Limited 國茂控股有限公司
- Classified Group (Holdings) Limited
- Cool Link (Holdings) Limited
- F8 Enterprises (Holdings) Group Limited F8 企業(控股)集團有限公司
- HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 香港交易及結算所有限公司
- HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB (THE) 香港賽馬會
- Hope Life International Holdings Limited 曠逸國際控股有限公司
- Indigo Star Holdings Limited 靛藍星控股有限公司
- MS Concept Limited (KY)
- RMH Holdings Limited 德斯控股有限公司
- Shen You Holdings Limited 申酉控股有限公司
- Simplicity Holding Limited 倩碧控股有限公司
- WMCH Global Investment Limited
People
- Graham, David (1958-09-14) 戴林瀚
- Hao, Vivian Yuanyuan 郝媛媛
- Lui, Gary Yue Yun 雷雨潤
- Lum, Richard Chor Wah 林楚華
- Yeoh, Eugene Kim Loong 楊金隆
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy