In this article

Oshidori (0622) exits Evergrande Vehicle (0708) crash at $2.40/share

Company announcement, 30-Sep-2021

In the 2020 Annual Report, management wrote "The investment… will bring a healthy return in the medium to long run". This was despite the SFC having warned the market that on 5-Aug-2020, the top 19 holders held 94.82% of the stock, following a rapid escalation of the price. At 31-Dec-2020, Oshidori held the stock at $30.20 (HK$4,175m), so the sale will involve a 92% comprehensive loss from that point, or $3,843m, excluding tax and expenses. Oshidori also holds 8.25% of the H-shares of Shengjing Bank (2066), in which Evergrande (3333) was the largest equity holder until last week's fire sale to an SOE.

Organisations

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top