In this article

Blue River (0498) exits Evergrande Vehicle (0708) crash at HK$3.23/share

Company announcement, 4-Oct-2021

In its annual report at 31-Mar-2021, Blue River held the 18.29m shares at $57.80 with an unrealised gain of $850m, so it is taking a 94.4% loss from there, or $998m. The report stated that Blue River's investment "is for trading purpose and aims to realise the gain in the future subject to market conditions". Blue River is 28.53% owned by Oshidori (0622), which also exited Evergrande Vehicle last week. Blue River also sold smaller holdings in China Evergrande (3333) and Evergrande Property Services (6666).

