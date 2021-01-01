In this article
Blue River (0498) exits Evergrande Vehicle (0708) crash at HK$3.23/share
Company announcement, 4-Oct-2021
In its annual report at 31-Mar-2021, Blue River held the 18.29m shares at $57.80 with an unrealised gain of $850m, so it is taking a 94.4% loss from there, or $998m. The report stated that Blue River's investment "is for trading purpose and aims to realise the gain in the future subject to market conditions". Blue River is 28.53% owned by Oshidori (0622), which also exited Evergrande Vehicle last week. Blue River also sold smaller holdings in China Evergrande (3333) and Evergrande Property Services (6666).
Organisations
- Blue River Holdings Limited 藍河控股有限公司
- China Evergrande Group 中國恒大集團
- China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited 中國恒大新能源汽車集團有限公司
- Evergrande Property Services Group Limited 恒大物業集團有限公司
- Oshidori International Holdings Limited
