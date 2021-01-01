In this article
Imagi (0585) exits Evergrande Vehicle (0708) crash at $3.84/share
Company announcement, 5-Oct-2021
At least they sold 7m shares last October at an average $21.60 - but then they HODL'd the remaining 3m until yesterday! Imagi is 21.31% owned by Oshidori (0622) which also owns 28.53% of Blue River (0498). All 3 of them held shares in Evergrande Vehicle.
Organisations
- China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Limited 中國恒大新能源汽車集團有限公司
- IMAGI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (BM) 意馬國際控股有限公司
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy