In this article

China Strategic (0235) sells 70m shares of Evergrande Vehicle (0708) at $2.28 each

Company announcement, 29-Sep-2021

The buyer, Mr Hung Hon Man, is probably the Chairman and CEO of Get Nice (0064). At 31-Dec-2020, CS held 133.6m shares at $30.20 or $4,035m in total. Management wrote in the annual report "The Group is optimistic about the prospect of Evergrande Vehicle in the medium to long-term. Subject to market conditions, the Group presently has no intention to realise this investment." That is despite an SFC concentration warning on the stock in Aug-2020. CS presumably still holds 63.6m shares.

