In this article

FRC investigates going-concern reporting of China Evergrande (3333)

Financial Reporting Council, 15-Oct-2021

Comment: we sense a certain amount of grandstanding, Monday-morning quarterbacking and 2020 hindsight. Perhaps the FRC should hire Andrew Left to help them out with their analysis. Whether Evergrande is or was viable as a going concern was always a matter of judgment for the directors as well as investors. What can be gained from investigating that judgment, and how much will it cost in regulatory resources?

