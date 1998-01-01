In this article

HKICPA bans Mok Ching Ho for 4 years, fines him HK$80k

HKICPA, 19-Oct-2021

Mr Mok did 298 audits for 258 clients for HK$1.43m (an average of only $4805 per audit) and did little or no audit work on any of them. When the HKICPA came knocking, he fabricated working papers to cover it up.

