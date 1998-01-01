In this article
HKICPA bans Mok Ching Ho for 4 years, fines him HK$80k
HKICPA, 19-Oct-2021
Mr Mok did 298 audits for 258 clients for HK$1.43m (an average of only $4805 per audit) and did little or no audit work on any of them. When the HKICPA came knocking, he fabricated working papers to cover it up.
People
- Kam, Hugh Alexander Tsun Ting 金晋亭
- Lau, Wan Ching 劉韻清
- Lee, Jonathan Tsung Wah 李頌華
- Li, Patrick Pak Ki 李栢基
- Mok, Ching Ho 師莫正豪
- Phenix, Paul Anthony 馮保羅
