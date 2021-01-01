In this article

Lerado (1225) makes HK$10m 2-month unsecured loan to Chan Man Fung

Company announcement, 22-Oct-2021

The borrower is the co-chairman and ED of an unnamed GEM-listed company. We'll tell you it's P.B. Group (8331). Mr Chan and his co-chairman Pui Wai Lun each own 50% of P.B. Asia Holdings Ltd, which is currently underwriting a HK$27.8m rights issue by PBG. The placing agent for any unsubscribed rights is CIS Securities Asset Management Ltd (CISSAM). Mark Mak Kwong Yiu, ex-Chairman & CEO of Lerado and ex-CEO of Convoy Global Holdings Ltd, has or had an indirect stake in CISSAM. He was jailed a week ago for conspiracy to defraud CGH in its bond placements which benefited CISSAM.

