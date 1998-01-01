In this article
Touyun Biotech (1332) subsidiary sells Hope Capital Ltd to Imagi (0585), Oshidori (0622), Cordoba Homes (30% each) and David Ki (10%) for HK$160m | Imagi announcement
Company announcement, 1-Nov-2021
The vendor is 61.01% owned by Touyun Biotech, 27.29% owned by Blue River (0498) and 11.71% by David Ki. Oshidori owns 28.53% of Blue River and 21.31% of Imagi. The target owns Hope Securities Ltd. The ownership of Cordoba Homes Ltd is not disclosed. Mr Ki previously sold Hope Capital Ltd to the vendor in a share-swap transaction which completed on 10-Dec-2020, less than a year ago. All the listed companies and Cordoba are in what we call the "Chung Nam Network", members of which frequently deal with each other.
Organisations
- Blue River Holdings Limited 藍河控股有限公司
- China Resources Enterprise Ltd.
- Cordoba Homes Limited 歌德豪宅有限公司
- First Avenue Limited
- Galaxy Vantage Limited
- Hope Capital Limited
- Hope Securities Limited 希望證券有限公司
- IMAGI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (BM) 意馬國際控股有限公司
- Oshidori International Holdings Limited
- Touyun Biotech Group Limited 透雲生物科技集團有限公司
