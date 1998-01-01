In this article
Imagi (0585) buys 51% of Supreme China Securities Ltd for HK$27m
Company announcement, 28-Oct-2021
The vendor, which retains 49% of the target, is 50% owned by Terence Hui Wai Yung (who is or was brother-in-law of Peter Yau Chung Hong, according to a 2012 MMT report), 33% by Hang Tai Yue (8081), and 17% by Ms Chan Chiu Mui. Hang Tai Yue, a member of the 2017 "Enigma Network", has not previously disclosed its holding in the vendor. Imagi is a member of what we call the "Chung Nam Network", so the two networks overlap.
Organisations
- Hang Tai Yue Group Holdings Limited 恆泰裕集團控股有限公司
- IMAGI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (BM) 意馬國際控股有限公司
- Main Events Inc.
- Supreme China Group Limited (VG)
- SUPREME CHINA SECURITIES LIMITED 智華證券有限公司
People
Topics
