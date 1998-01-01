In this article

Imagi (0585) buys 51% of Supreme China Securities Ltd for HK$27m

Company announcement, 28-Oct-2021

The vendor, which retains 49% of the target, is 50% owned by Terence Hui Wai Yung (who is or was brother-in-law of Peter Yau Chung Hong, according to a 2012 MMT report), 33% by Hang Tai Yue (8081), and 17% by Ms Chan Chiu Mui. Hang Tai Yue, a member of the 2017 "Enigma Network", has not previously disclosed its holding in the vendor. Imagi is a member of what we call the "Chung Nam Network", so the two networks overlap.

