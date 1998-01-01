In this article

Touyun Biotech (1332) subsidiary sells 90.1% of Genius Spring Ltd to Planetree (0613) for HK$40m | Planetree announcement

Company announcement, 29-Oct-2021

The vendor is 61.01% owned by Touyun Biotech, 27.29% owned by Blue River (0498) and 11.71% by David Ki. The owner of the other 9.9% of Genius Spring is not disclosed, but our records show it was 9.9% owned by Imagination Holding Ltd as at 5-Dec-2016. This is another transaction in what we call the "Chung Nam Network".

