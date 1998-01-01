In this article
Touyun Biotech (1332) subsidiary sells 90.1% of Genius Spring Ltd to Planetree (0613) for HK$40m | Planetree announcement
Company announcement, 29-Oct-2021
The vendor is 61.01% owned by Touyun Biotech, 27.29% owned by Blue River (0498) and 11.71% by David Ki. The owner of the other 9.9% of Genius Spring is not disclosed, but our records show it was 9.9% owned by Imagination Holding Ltd as at 5-Dec-2016. This is another transaction in what we call the "Chung Nam Network".
Organisations
- Blue River Holdings Limited 藍河控股有限公司
- Galaxy Vantage Limited
- GENIUS SPRING LIMITED
- Imagination Holding Limited
- Planetree (BVI) Capital Limited
- Planetree International Development Limited 梧桐國際發展有限公司
- Touyun Biotech Group Limited 透雲生物科技集團有限公司
People
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy