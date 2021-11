In this article

HKICPA fines Wan Hing Chuen of Li, Tang Chen & Co HK$75k | DT Capital 2016 annual report

HKICPA, 28-Jul-2021

For bad audit work on the 2016 annual report of an unnamed listed company. From the Webb-site Who's Who database of clients and year-ends, this can only be DT Capital (0356).

