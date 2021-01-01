In this article
Touyun Biotech (1332) discloses ownership of "Purchaser B" in its sale of Hope Capital Ltd | Previous announcement
Company announcement, 12-Nov-2021
Cordoba Homes Ltd is 61.99% owned by "a private family trust with Mr. Eugene Chuang as the sole beneficiary" and 28.08% owned by China Evergrande (3333). The other 9.93% is owned by "an independent third party". Note: we've been tracking Cordoba for years as part of the "Chung Nam Network". Various listed companies have held stakes in Cordoba Homes, but this is the first time we've seen China Evergrande as a shareholder.
Organisations
- Blue River Holdings Limited 藍河控股有限公司
- China Evergrande Group 中國恒大集團
- China Resources Enterprise Ltd.
- Cordoba Homes Limited 歌德豪宅有限公司
- First Avenue Limited
- Galaxy Vantage Limited
- Hope Capital Limited
- Hope Securities Limited 希望證券有限公司
- IMAGI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (BM) 意馬國際控股有限公司
- Oshidori International Holdings Limited
- Touyun Biotech Group Limited 透雲生物科技集團有限公司
