In this article

Touyun Biotech (1332) discloses ownership of "Purchaser B" in its sale of Hope Capital Ltd | Previous announcement

Company announcement, 12-Nov-2021

Cordoba Homes Ltd is 61.99% owned by "a private family trust with Mr. Eugene Chuang as the sole beneficiary" and 28.08% owned by China Evergrande (3333). The other 9.93% is owned by "an independent third party". Note: we've been tracking Cordoba for years as part of the "Chung Nam Network". Various listed companies have held stakes in Cordoba Homes, but this is the first time we've seen China Evergrande as a shareholder.

