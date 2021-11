In this article

Term of office of Esther Toh Lye Ping, Judge of the Court of First Instance, extended to 24-Oct-2022 | s11B(2) HCO

HK Gazette, 5-Nov-2021

This time it is pursuant to section 11B(2) of the High Court Ordinance, meaning that is the day before she turns 70. Her term was earlier extended by Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

