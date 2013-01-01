In this article

A solicitor v The Law Society of HK

HK Court of Appeal, 18-Nov-2021

The appellant solicitor, M, was sole practitioner of a firm which closed on 31-Dec-2013. From the Feb-2014 edition of "Hong Kong Lawyer", we note that Roderick Miller's firm, Miller Peart, closed on that date. He is now a consultant of Chan & Ho, who act for the appellant in this appeal. F, another solicitor, had acted for M in his successful appeal against an earlier decision of the Law Society to refuse to issue a practising certificate to him - so, looking at the judgment in HCMP 3269/2013, F must work for Oldham, Li & Nie.

