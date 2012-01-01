In this article

HKICPA fines Edmund Siu, Yip Kai Yin & Elite Partners CPA Ltd HK$50k each, plus costs of HK$290k

HKICPA, 20-May-2021

For bad work on the 2014 audit of China National Culture (0745) relating to goodwill impairment testing on the 2012 acquisition of Huge Leader Development Ltd, which we wrote about in our "Raking Muck" series of articles in 2012. In the 2014 accounts, the management's cashflow projections were valued by International Valuation Ltd. Elite has now been fined 7 times since 2015, Mr Yip 5 times since 2013 and Mr Siu 3 times since 2017.

