HKICPA fines Edmund Siu Chun Man, of Elite Partners CPA Ltd, HK$120k plus HK$150k costs

HKICPA, 21-Dec-2021

For bad audit work on the 2018 accounts of an unnamed HK-listed entity. This is Mr Siu's 3rd fine in 2021 alone, and his 4th since 2017.

