In this article

Osman Bin Kitchell buys 28.53% of Blue River (0498) from Oshidori (0622) for HK$160m | Oshidori filing

Disclosure of interest, 30-Dec-2021

The price per share is $0.5079, a 435% premium to the closing price on 30-Dec-2021. As of 30-Dec-2021, the stock remains in the custody of Planetree Securities Ltd. Mr Kitchell is Chairman of Imagi (0585) which is 21.31% owned by Oshidori at its last filing.

