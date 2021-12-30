In this article
Osman Bin Kitchell buys 28.53% of Blue River (0498) from Oshidori (0622) for HK$160m | Oshidori filing
Disclosure of interest, 30-Dec-2021
The price per share is $0.5079, a 435% premium to the closing price on 30-Dec-2021. As of 30-Dec-2021, the stock remains in the custody of Planetree Securities Ltd. Mr Kitchell is Chairman of Imagi (0585) which is 21.31% owned by Oshidori at its last filing.
Organisations
- Blue River Holdings Limited 藍河控股有限公司
- IMAGI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (BM) 意馬國際控股有限公司
- Oshidori International Holdings Limited
- Planetree Securities Limited 梧桐證券有限公司
People
