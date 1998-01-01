In this article
Duo charged by ICAC with conspiracy to defraud Lands Department over HK$1bn Yuen Long small house project
ICAC, 16-Mar-2022
Edward Wong Kwong Wing is a solicitor. Ching Chan Ming is a Heung Yee Kuk member of Yuen Long District Council. The charges involve the alleged pre-sale of "Ding Rights" of male indigenous inhabitants carrying a Y-chromosome inherited from an 1898 villager.
