In this article

Duo charged by ICAC with conspiracy to defraud Lands Department over HK$1bn Yuen Long small house project

ICAC, 16-Mar-2022

Edward Wong Kwong Wing is a solicitor. Ching Chan Ming is a Heung Yee Kuk member of Yuen Long District Council. The charges involve the alleged pre-sale of "Ding Rights" of male indigenous inhabitants carrying a Y-chromosome inherited from an 1898 villager.

