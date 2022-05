In this article

Former director of audit firm charged with theft

ICAC, 27-Apr-2022

Chung Chi Hang was a director and 50% owner of Larry Brendon CPA Ltd. Webb-site records that in March 2021 he was banned for a year by the HKICPA for bad audit work on 5 companies.

