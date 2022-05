In this article

Ex-Manulife regional director charged by ICAC with fraud for taking out dummy policies

ICAC, 28-Apr-2022

10 life insurance policies involved commissions of HK$1.09m, including $340k to the defendant and $750k to 2 downline staff, yet again underlining the inefficiency of this savings product.

