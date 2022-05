In this article

Ms Leung Yuk Kit v SFC

SFAT, 25-Apr-2022

This preliminary ruling confirms that the SFC's announcement of 18-Feb-2021 to freeze 54 accounts at 13 brokers relates to an alleged pump & dump scheme on Macau E&M (1408) as we said a the time.

