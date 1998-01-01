In this article

Man charged with HK$125m money laundering involving loans from Sunway (0058)

ICAC, 11-May-2022

We note that the defendant, Lam Chung Kan (aka Lin Songgen), was also the purported owner of the subscriber in a 20% general mandate issue in March 2019. 4 weeks later, he flipped most of those shares to Oscar Chim Sai Yau. In today's charges, Mr Lam was the "personal assistant of a businessman" who is not named, and the alleged 5 bad loans from Sunway to the businessman occurred between 2015 and 2017. We have no idea who the businessman is.

