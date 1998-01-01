In this article

KPMG, Jacky Muk Chung Wing and Wong Sau Ling fined for non-compliance with professional standards

HKICPA, 11-May-2022

This was a pretty basic mistake on the 2015 audit of China Environmental Technology and Bioenergy (1237), which failed to correctly adjust EPS for a bonus issue and open offer. Ms Wong was also fined in Dec-2019 and Jun-2021, so this is her third sanction in under 3 years.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top