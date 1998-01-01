In this article
Winding up of Nerico Brothers Ltd
HK Court of First Instance, 19-May-2022
The petitioner, Target Insurance Co Ltd, is owed over US$154m (HK$1203m). The petitioner is owned by Target Insurance (Holdings) Ltd (6161), the shares of which have been suspended from trading since 5-Jan-2022. The amount represents about 188% of the group's net assets at 30-Jun-2021. Nerico says it has been trying to recover the money from "Four Dimensions Global Strategy Fund".
Organisations
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu (HK)
- Nerico Brothers Limited (HK)
- TARGET INSURANCE (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 泰加保險(控股)有限公司
- TARGET INSURANCE COMPANY, LIMITED 泰加保險有限公司
People
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy