In this article

Winding up of Nerico Brothers Ltd

HK Court of First Instance, 19-May-2022

The petitioner, Target Insurance Co Ltd, is owed over US$154m (HK$1203m). The petitioner is owned by Target Insurance (Holdings) Ltd (6161), the shares of which have been suspended from trading since 5-Jan-2022. The amount represents about 188% of the group's net assets at 30-Jun-2021. Nerico says it has been trying to recover the money from "Four Dimensions Global Strategy Fund".

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top