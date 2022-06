News, analysis and opinions since 1998

In this article

Planetree (0613): CST (0985) to inject HK$50m for 8.482% of Planetree Securities Ltd

Company announcement, 6-Jun-2022

Prior to this, the brokerage is a 100% subsidiary of Planetree.

Organisations

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top