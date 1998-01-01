In this article

Cheng Po Yuen, Yam Wai Man & Zenith CPA Ltd fined, and Cheng banned for 6 months

HKICPA, 16-May-2022

For bad audit work on Huarong International Financial (then known as Simesen International, 0993) in 2014 and 2015. This is the 3rd sanction in 4 years for both Zenith and Mr Cheng.

