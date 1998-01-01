In this article
Cheng Po Yuen, Yam Wai Man & Zenith CPA Ltd fined, and Cheng banned for 6 months
HKICPA, 16-May-2022
For bad audit work on Huarong International Financial (then known as Simesen International, 0993) in 2014 and 2015. This is the 3rd sanction in 4 years for both Zenith and Mr Cheng.
Organisations
- Huarong International Financial Holdings Limited 華融國際金融控股有限公司
- Modern Series Limited
- Zenith CPA Limited 誠豐會計師事務所有限公司
People
- Chan, Raymond Wai Man (HKICPA Panel B)
- Cheng, Po Yuen 鄭保元
- Lau, Leong Ho 劉亮豪
- Lee, Stella Wai Fun 李慧芬
- Tang, Loren Gertrud Yuen Yee 鄧苑儀
- Wai, Dominic Siu Chung 衞紹宗
- Yam, Wai Man 任偉文
