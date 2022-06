News, analysis and opinions since 1998

Fong Tak Ching and Zhonghui Anda CPA Ltd fined HK$35k and HK$50k

HKICPA, 6-Jun-2022

For bad work on the 2017 audit of Fresh Express Delivery (1175).

