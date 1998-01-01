News, analysis and opinions since 1998

In this article

2 ex-senior executives of construction companies jailed for 4 years in HK$75.3m L/C scam

ICAC, 4-Jun-2022

Including an ex-senior executive of a subsidiary of China Railway Construction (1186).

Organisations

People

Topics

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top