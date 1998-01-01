In this article
2 ex-senior executives of construction companies jailed for 4 years in HK$75.3m L/C scam
ICAC, 4-Jun-2022
Including an ex-senior executive of a subsidiary of China Railway Construction (1186).
Organisations
- Azure Industrial Limited
- CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION (HK) LIMITED 中國鐵建(香港)有限公司
- China Railway Construction Corporation Limited 中國鐵建股份有限公司
- CHINA RAILWAY INTERNATIONAL TRADING (HK) LIMITED 中鐵國際貿易(香港)有限公司
- KING TAI CONSTRUCTION LIMITED 景泰建築工程有限公司
- TOP FAMOUS CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING LIMITED 成達建築工程有限公司
People
Topics
