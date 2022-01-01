In this article

Imagi (0585) subsidiary lends HK$75m to Blue River (0498) at 5% p.a. for 12 months

Company announcement, 18-Jul-2022

Blue River is 28.53% owned by Imagi Chairman Osman bin Kitchell. As this is less than 30%, it is not a Connected Transaction under the Listing Rules. Imagi is 21% owned by Oshidori (0622). Trading in the shares of Blue River has been suspended since 20-May-2022.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top