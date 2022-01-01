In this article
Imagi (0585) subsidiary lends HK$75m to Blue River (0498) at 5% p.a. for 12 months
Company announcement, 18-Jul-2022
Blue River is 28.53% owned by Imagi Chairman Osman bin Kitchell. As this is less than 30%, it is not a Connected Transaction under the Listing Rules. Imagi is 21% owned by Oshidori (0622). Trading in the shares of Blue River has been suspended since 20-May-2022.
Organisations
- Blue River Holdings Limited 藍河控股有限公司
- IMAGI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (BM) 意馬國際控股有限公司
- Imagi Lenders Limited
- Oshidori International Holdings Limited
People
