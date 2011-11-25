In this article

Ex-senior executive duo of duty-free chain store charged over HK$26m red wine purchase fraud

ICAC, 25-Jul-2022

We note that Sky Connection Ltd, operator of "Free Duty" stores, is a 100% subsidiary of NWS Holdings Ltd (0659).

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top