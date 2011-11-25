In this article
Ex-senior executive duo of duty-free chain store charged over HK$26m red wine purchase fraud
ICAC, 25-Jul-2022
We note that Sky Connection Ltd, operator of "Free Duty" stores, is a 100% subsidiary of NWS Holdings Ltd (0659).
Organisations
- JETFAIR DEVELOPMENT LIMITED (d2011-11-25) 輝添發展有限公司
- MASTER GOOD TRADING LIMITED 萬好貿易有限公司
- NWS HOLDINGS LIMITED 新創建集團有限公司
- SKY CONNECTION LIMITED (HK) 天傳有限公司
