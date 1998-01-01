In this article
HKICPA fines David Yen Ching Wai, of E&Y, HK$100k
HKICPA, 8-Jul-2022
For non-compliance with professional standards when acting as liquidator of a private company, probably Luen Tat Watch Band Manufacturer Ltd. He and the other liquidator, Stephen Liu Yiu Keung, were heavily criticised by the courts and removed from their positions. Both work or worked for Ernst & Young Transactions Ltd.
- ERNST & YOUNG TRANSACTIONS LIMITED 安永企業財務服務有限公司
- LUEN TAT WATCH BAND MANUFACTURER LIMITED 聯達金屬錶帶廠有限公司
