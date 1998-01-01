In this article

HKICPA fines David Yen Ching Wai, of E&Y, HK$100k

HKICPA, 8-Jul-2022

For non-compliance with professional standards when acting as liquidator of a private company, probably Luen Tat Watch Band Manufacturer Ltd. He and the other liquidator, Stephen Liu Yiu Keung, were heavily criticised by the courts and removed from their positions. Both work or worked for Ernst & Young Transactions Ltd.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top