In this article

Chow Hang Tung v Secretary for Justice | Magistrates Ordinance s87A

HK Court of First Instance, 2-Aug-2022

Justice Alex Lee Wan Tang rules that Magistrate Peter Law Tak Chuen was wrong: s87A(2) of the Magistrates Ordinance means what it says. Reporting restrictions on commital proceedings must be lifted when the defendant applies for that.

