In this article

Chow Hang Tung v Secretary for Justice | Magistrates Ordinance s87A
HK Court of First Instance, 2-Aug-2022
Justice Alex Lee Wan Tang rules that Magistrate Peter Law Tak Chuen was wrong: s87A(2) of the Magistrates Ordinance means what it says. Reporting restrictions on commital proceedings must be lifted when the defendant applies for that.
Organisations
People
- Chow, Hang Tung
- Ho, Albert Chun Yan 何俊仁
- Law, Peter Tak Chuen 羅德泉
- Lee, Alex Wan Tang 李運騰
- Lee, Cheuk Yan 李卓人
Topics
