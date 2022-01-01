In this article
Censure of Ping An Securities (0231) and sanction of 2 ex-EDs
SEHK, 10-Aug-2022
Involving a bunch of defaulted unapproved, late-disclosed loans, and disposal of a firm with the unfortunate name of Super Harvest Asset Management Ltd (SHAM). Surely a red flag.
Organisations
- Achieve Big Limited
- Depot Elite Limited
- Great Harmony International Limited
- Jovial Spate Limited
- Ping An Securities Group (Holdings) Limited 平安證劵集團(控股)有限公司
- Super Harvest Asset Management Limited
- SUPER HARVEST FINANCE LIMITED 豐收財務有限公司
- Super Harvest Global Fund SPC
People
