In this article

Duo posed as dummy Chubb Life insurance agents charged with money laundering for handling HK$1.2m commissions

ICAC, 5-Jul-2022

Yet another case in which fake referrals were allegedly used to collect additional commissions in this highly lucrative industry, for the salesforce, that is. For clients? Not so much.

Organisations

People

Topics

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top