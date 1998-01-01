News, analysis and opinions since 1998

In this article

Re GTI Holdings Ltd (ex-3344)

HK Court of First Instance, 19-Aug-2022

Justice Linda Chan criticises abuse "undertaken by the provisional liquidators", including Mr Osman Mohammed Arab and Mr Johnathan Lai Wing Lun of RSM Hong Kong.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top