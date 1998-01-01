In this article
HK Court of First Instance, 19-Aug-2022
Justice Linda Chan criticises abuse "undertaken by the provisional liquidators", including Mr Osman Mohammed Arab and Mr Johnathan Lai Wing Lun of RSM Hong Kong.
Organisations
- GTI Holdings Limited (KY) 共享集團有限公司
- R&H Restructuring (Cayman) Ltd.
- RSM Corporate Advisory (Hong Kong) Limited 羅申美企業顧問有限公司
- RSM Hong Kong
People
- Arab, Osman Mohammed 馬德民
- Choi, Yuk Chor
- Lai, Johnathan Wing Lun 黎頴麟
- Loebell, Claire Marie
- Walker, Owen (R&H)
