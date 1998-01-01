In this article

Carnival (0996): winding-up order

HK Court of First Instance, 29-Aug-2022

Webb-site warned investors about this company in 2016, calling it a bubble stock, with a market cap of HK$15.08bn. The judge notes that amongst the outstanding debts of CNY 7.6bn are offshore bonds issued to "immigration bondholders" to fulfil the requirements for immigration to HK under the Capital Investment Entrant Scheme, which was suspended on 15-Jan-2015.

