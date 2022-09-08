繁

Court sets pre-trial review date for unlicensed activities prosecution

The Eastern Magistrates’ Court today fixed the pre-trial review date for prosecutions against Mr Tony Choi Yick Man and Mr Ma Yau Tim after they pleaded not guilty to charges by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) for unlicensed activities.

The SFC commenced criminal proceedings on 30 June 2022 against Choi for carrying on a business in asset management without a SFC licence between 2010 and 2019 and Ma for aiding and abetting Choi’s unlicensed activity (Note 1).

The pre-trial review is scheduled for 27 October 2022.

Asset management is a type of regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (SFO). Under section 114(1)(a) of the SFO, it is an offence to carry on a business in a regulated activity without a licence from the SFC.

