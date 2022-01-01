In this article

Planetree (0613) subsidiary lends HK$50m to money-lender

Company announcement, 26-Sep-2022

At last disclosure, the lender, Maxlord Enterprises Ltd, is 66.67% owned by Planetree and 33.33% by Blue River (0498). Planetree fails to disclose the owner(s) of the borrower, Freeman Opto Money Lending Corp. The 12-month loan bears interest at 6% p.a..

