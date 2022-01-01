In this article
Planetree (0613) subsidiary lends HK$50m to money-lender
Company announcement, 26-Sep-2022
At last disclosure, the lender, Maxlord Enterprises Ltd, is 66.67% owned by Planetree and 33.33% by Blue River (0498). Planetree fails to disclose the owner(s) of the borrower, Freeman Opto Money Lending Corp. The 12-month loan bears interest at 6% p.a..
Organisations
- Freeman Opto Money Lending Corporation Limited
- MAXLORD ENTERPRISES LIMITED 明樂企業有限公司
- Planetree International Development Limited 梧桐國際發展有限公司
