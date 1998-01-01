In this article
Planetree (0613) coughs up ownership structure of borrower on 3rd attempt
Company announcement, 12-Oct-2022
5 listed companies currently in what we call the "Chung Nam Network" have indirect stakes in Freeman Opto Money Lending Corp Ltd, via a cross-holding pair of Marshall Islands vehicles. They include Carnival (0996), suspended since Mar-2020, which never previously identified its 2017 investment in FreeOpt Holdings Ltd, China Smarter Energy (1004), suspended since Apr-2021, and National Investments Fund (1227), delisted last month.
Organisations
- Arta TechFin Corporation Limited 裕承科金有限公司
- Carnival Group International Holdings Limited 嘉年華國際控股有限公司
- China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited 中國智慧能源集團控股有限公司
- Freeman Opto Money Lending Corporation Limited
- FreeOpt Holdings Limited
- Imagination Holding Limited
- MAXLORD ENTERPRISES LIMITED 明樂企業有限公司
- National Investments Fund Limited 國盛投資基金有限公司
- Planetree International Development Limited 梧桐國際發展有限公司
- Touyun Biotech Group Limited 透雲生物科技集團有限公司
People
