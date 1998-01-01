In this article

Planetree (0613) coughs up ownership structure of borrower on 3rd attempt

Company announcement, 12-Oct-2022

5 listed companies currently in what we call the "Chung Nam Network" have indirect stakes in Freeman Opto Money Lending Corp Ltd, via a cross-holding pair of Marshall Islands vehicles. They include Carnival (0996), suspended since Mar-2020, which never previously identified its 2017 investment in FreeOpt Holdings Ltd, China Smarter Energy (1004), suspended since Apr-2021, and National Investments Fund (1227), delisted last month.

