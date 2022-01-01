In this article

Blue River (0498) to subscribe HK$75m for 24.64% of Hope Capital Ltd

Company announcement, 7-Oct-2022

Before the deal, Hope Capital, which owns Hope Securities Ltd, is indirectly 30.76% owned by Oshidori (0622) and 23.08% by each of Imagi (0585), CST (0985) and David Ki. All the listed companies are in what we call the "Chung Nam Network", members of which frequently deal with each other. In July 2022, an Imagi subsidiary lent HK$75m to Blue River. Imagi is 21% owned by Oshidori.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top