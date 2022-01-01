In this article
Blue River (0498) to subscribe HK$75m for 24.64% of Hope Capital Ltd
Company announcement, 7-Oct-2022
Before the deal, Hope Capital, which owns Hope Securities Ltd, is indirectly 30.76% owned by Oshidori (0622) and 23.08% by each of Imagi (0585), CST (0985) and David Ki. All the listed companies are in what we call the "Chung Nam Network", members of which frequently deal with each other. In July 2022, an Imagi subsidiary lent HK$75m to Blue River. Imagi is 21% owned by Oshidori.
Organisations
- Blue River Holdings Limited 藍河控股有限公司
- Blue River Investments Limited
- China Resources Enterprise Ltd.
- CST Group Limited 中譽集團有限公司
- Hope Capital Limited
- Hope Securities Limited 希望證券有限公司
- IMAGI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (BM) 意馬國際控股有限公司
- Oshidori International Holdings Limited
- Violet Fame Limited
People
