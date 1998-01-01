In this article

Blue River (0498) buys property vehicle from Ms Fung Yuk Sing

Company announcement, 27-Oct-2022

Our records indicate that on 29-Mar-2019, Ms Fung was one of 3 people granted share options by Oshidori (0622), as she was then "within the Group".

