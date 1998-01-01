In this article
Blue River (0498) buys property vehicle from Ms Fung Yuk Sing
Company announcement, 27-Oct-2022
Our records indicate that on 29-Mar-2019, Ms Fung was one of 3 people granted share options by Oshidori (0622), as she was then "within the Group".
Organisations
- Blue River Forever Limited
- Blue River Holdings Limited 藍河控股有限公司
- GOLDEN LAKE PROPERTY LIMITED 金湖物業有限公司
- Vogalsan Limited
People
