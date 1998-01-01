In this article

Ex-salesperson of finance company jailed for conspiracy to defraud involving HK$600k referral fees

ICAC, 3-Nov-2022

We note that the firm is now named QL Credit Gain Finance Co Ltd, and is 100%-owned by China Financial Services (0605) which is appealing a delisting order after huge losses from undisclosed loan guarantees.

