In this article

Sanction of REXLot (ex-0555) and 5 directors
SEHK, 5-Dec-2022
CNY210m of "earnest money" and HK$1.7bn of "deposits for potential acquisitions", the latter arranged by Victor Chan How Chung, were purportedly unrecoverable because new PRC regulations "rendered internet lottery unlawful".
Organisations
People
- Boo, Chun Lon 巫峻龍
- Chan, Victor How Chung 陳孝聰
- Chow, Siu Ngor 鄒小岳
- Lee, Ka Lun (SFC:AGM564) 李家麟
- Yuen, Dominic Wai Ho 阮煒豪
