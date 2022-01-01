In this article

Sanction of REXLot (ex-0555) and 5 directors

SEHK, 5-Dec-2022

CNY210m of "earnest money" and HK$1.7bn of "deposits for potential acquisitions", the latter arranged by Victor Chan How Chung, were purportedly unrecoverable because new PRC regulations "rendered internet lottery unlawful".

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top