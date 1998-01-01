In this article

Sanction of Xinyuan Property Management (1895) and 4 directors

SEHK, 5-Dec-2022

The Exchange is having trouble keeping up with this company: the directors involved in these transactions to prop up the controlling shareholder have left the board, but another announcement on 15-Nov-2022 revealed yet more problems - a bunch of time deposits pledged to support bank loans to the controlling shareholder, and the stock, which was only listed in Oct-2019, is suspended again.

