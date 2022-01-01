In this article

Censure of China Bright Culture (1859) and Mr Liu Mu; criticism of Mr Xia Rui

SEHK, 21-Nov-2022

For diverting most of the IPO proceeds into a promissory note arranged by AMTD Global Markets Ltd, which was a Joint Global Coordinator of the IPO. The note was issued by L.R. Capital Property Investment Ltd, which was "affiliated" with AMTD, although the Exchange doesn't say how.

Organisations

People

Sign up for our free newsletter

Recommend Webb-site to a friend

Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy

Back to top