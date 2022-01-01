In this article
Censure of China Bright Culture (1859) and Mr Liu Mu; criticism of Mr Xia Rui
SEHK, 21-Nov-2022
For diverting most of the IPO proceeds into a promissory note arranged by AMTD Global Markets Ltd, which was a Joint Global Coordinator of the IPO. The note was issued by L.R. Capital Property Investment Ltd, which was "affiliated" with AMTD, although the Exchange doesn't say how.
Organisations
- AMTD Global Markets Limited 尚乘環球市場有限公司
- AMTD IDEA Group
- China Bright Culture Group
- L.R. Capital Management Company (Cayman) Limited 瓴睿資本集團
- L.R. Capital Property Investment Limited
People
