In this article
Sanction of Raffles Interior (1376) and directors
SEHK, 12-Dec-2022
Most of the IPO proceeds were quickly diverted into asset management and services which had questionable rationale.
Organisations
- ACCTREE BUSINESS SERVICES & CONSULTANCY LIMITED 安里商業服務及諮詢有限公司
- EASY GLOBAL PROFITS LIMITED 飛揚策略有限公司
- ENLIGHTEN SECURITIES LIMITED 名匯證券有限公司
- FINANCIAL PR (HK) LIMITED 金融公關(香港)有限公司
- FORTUNE KING INDUSTRIES LIMITED 福景實業有限公司
- Leo Asset Management Limited 麗奧資產管理有限公司
- Raffles Interior Limited
- Share News Media Limited 新新媒體集團有限公司
People
Sign up for our free newsletter
Recommend Webb-site to a friend
Copyright & disclaimer, Privacy policy